Taj Gibson DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

In his last action, a 131-115 loss to the Bucks on April 5, Gibson tallied six rebounds and one assist. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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