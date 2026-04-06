Taj Gibson DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury
Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 131-115 loss to the Bucks on April 5, Gibson tallied six rebounds and one assist. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.