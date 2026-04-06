FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies

Taj Gibson

Memphis Grizzlies • #67 FC

Taj Gibson DTD For April 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 131-115 loss to the Bucks on April 5, Gibson tallied six rebounds and one assist. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Gibson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News