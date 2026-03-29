T.J. McConnell Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 27, McConnell posted two points, three rebounds and three assists in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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