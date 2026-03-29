T.J. McConnell Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Hamstring Injury
T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, McConnell posted two points, three rebounds and three assists in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.