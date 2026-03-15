T.J. McConnell Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last appearance, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13, McConnell had 10 points, three rebounds and six assists. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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