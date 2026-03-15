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T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers • #9 PG

T.J. McConnell Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Hamstring Injury

T.J. McConnell (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13, McConnell had 10 points, three rebounds and six assists. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
T.J. McConnell

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