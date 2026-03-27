Stephen Curry Out March 27 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury
Stephen Curry (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 14.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Jan. 30, Curry recorded 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.