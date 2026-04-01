Stephen Curry Out April 1 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury
Stephen Curry (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Jan. 30, Curry put up 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.