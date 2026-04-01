Stephen Curry Out April 1 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on Jan. 30, Curry put up 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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