Stephen Curry DTD For April 7 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Curry put up 29 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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