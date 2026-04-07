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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry DTD For April 7 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Stephen Curry (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Curry put up 29 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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