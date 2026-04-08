Shaedon Sharpe Out April 8 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

In his last appearance, a 135-115 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 6, Sharpe had two points, two rebounds and two assists. Sharpe is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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