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Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers • #17 SG

Shaedon Sharpe Out April 8 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

Shaedon Sharpe (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 135-115 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 6, Sharpe had two points, two rebounds and two assists. Sharpe is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shaedon Sharpe

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