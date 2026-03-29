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Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors • #31 PG

Seth Curry Questionable March 29 Against Nuggets Due To Adductor Injury

Seth Curry (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 11 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Curry totaled one rebound and one assist. Curry is averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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