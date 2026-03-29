Seth Curry Questionable March 29 Against Nuggets Due To Adductor Injury

In his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Curry totaled one rebound and one assist. Curry is averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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