Seth Curry Questionable March 29 Against Nuggets Due To Adductor Injury
Seth Curry (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 11 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Curry totaled one rebound and one assist. Curry is averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.