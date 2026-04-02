Seth Curry Questionable April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Adductor Injury
Seth Curry (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 1, Curry put up 12 points and two rebounds in a 127-113 loss to the Spurs. Curry is averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.