Seth Curry Questionable April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Adductor Injury

Last time out on April 1, Curry put up 12 points and two rebounds in a 127-113 loss to the Spurs. Curry is averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

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