Seth Curry Out April 10 Against Kings Due To Adductor Injury

In his last appearance, a 119-103 loss to the Lakers on April 9, Curry totaled 11 points and two rebounds. Curry is averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

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