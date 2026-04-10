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Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors • #31 PG

Seth Curry Out April 10 Against Kings Due To Adductor Injury

Seth Curry (Adductor) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-103 loss to the Lakers on April 9, Curry totaled 11 points and two rebounds. Curry is averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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