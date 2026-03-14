Sam Merrill Out March 13 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury
Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
Merrill tallied 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.