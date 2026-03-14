Sam Merrill Out March 13 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury

Merrill tallied 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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