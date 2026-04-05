Sam Merrill Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on April 2, Merrill recorded three points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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