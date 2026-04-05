Sam Merrill Out April 5 Against Pacers Due To Hamstring Injury
Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Pacers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 2, Merrill recorded three points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.