Sam Merrill DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Hamstring Injury
Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Merrill totaled three points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.