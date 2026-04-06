Sam Merrill DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Warriors on April 2, Merrill totaled three points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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