Rui Hachimura Questionable Feb. 26 Against Suns (Illness)
Rui Hachimura (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Hachimura totaled 10 points, two steals and one block in his last game, a 110-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 24. Hachimura is averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.