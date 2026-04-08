Rudy Gobert Questionable April 8 Against Magic (Rest)

Gobert tallied five points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

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