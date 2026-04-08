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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert Questionable April 8 Against Magic (Rest)

Rudy Gobert (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Magic on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Gobert tallied five points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Gobert leads his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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