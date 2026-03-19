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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale Questionable March 19 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury

Royce O'Neale (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Spurs on Thursday, March 19. As of Wednesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 9.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

O'Neale totaled nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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