Ron Harper Jr. DTD For Game 2 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on April 19, Harper posted five points in a 123-91 win over the 76ers. Harper averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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