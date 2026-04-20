Ron Harper Jr. DTD For Game 2 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Ron Harper Jr. (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 13.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 19, Harper posted five points in a 123-91 win over the 76ers. Harper averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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