Robert Williams III DTD For March 29 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Williams had four points, five rebounds and one block. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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