Robert Williams III DTD For March 29 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury
Robert Williams III (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Williams had four points, five rebounds and one block. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.