Rob Dillingham DTD For March 27 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 25, Dillingham recorded 12 points, two rebounds and one assist in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Dillingham is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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