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Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham

Chicago Bulls • #7 PG

Rob Dillingham DTD For March 27 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

Rob Dillingham (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday evening, the Thunder are favored by 20.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Dillingham recorded 12 points, two rebounds and one assist in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Dillingham is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rob Dillingham

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