Quinten Post Out March 27 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury
Quinten Post (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 14.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Post recorded eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in a 126-110 loss to the Hawks. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.