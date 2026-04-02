Quinten Post DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

In his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Post had two rebounds and one block. Post is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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