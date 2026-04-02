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Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors

Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors • #21 C

Quinten Post DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

Quinten Post (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Post had two rebounds and one block. Post is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Quinten Post

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