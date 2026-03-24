FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa Questionable March 24 Against Hornets Due To Back Injury

Precious Achiuwa (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Achiuwa totaled 14 points, 15 rebounds and one steal. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News