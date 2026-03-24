Precious Achiuwa Questionable March 24 Against Hornets Due To Back Injury
Precious Achiuwa (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 17 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Achiuwa totaled 14 points, 15 rebounds and one steal. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.