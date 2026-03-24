Precious Achiuwa Questionable March 24 Against Hornets Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Achiuwa totaled 14 points, 15 rebounds and one steal. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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