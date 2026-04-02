PJ Hall Out April 2 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
PJ Hall (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Hall put up two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent action, a 129-112 win over the Wizards on Feb. 22. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.