PJ Hall DTD For April 3 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on Feb. 22, Hall put up two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 129-112 win over the Wizards. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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