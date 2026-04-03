PJ Hall DTD For April 3 Against Pacers Due To Ankle Injury
PJ Hall (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Friday, April 3. As of Friday morning, the Hornets are favored by 15.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 22, Hall put up two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 129-112 win over the Wizards. Hall is averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.