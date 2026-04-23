Peyton Watson Out For Game 3 Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1, Watson had six points and three rebounds. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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