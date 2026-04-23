Peyton Watson Out For Game 3 Due To Hamstring Injury
Peyton Watson (Hamstring) is out for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Thursday, April 23. As of Thursday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 2.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1, Watson had six points and three rebounds. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.