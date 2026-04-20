Peyton Watson Out For Game 2 Due To Hamstring Injury
Peyton Watson (Hamstring) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Monday, April 20. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 7 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 1, Watson posted six points and three rebounds in a 130-117 win over the Jazz. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
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