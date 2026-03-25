FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets • #8 SF

Peyton Watson DTD For March 25 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury

Peyton Watson (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 244.5.

What It Means

Watson had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in his most recent game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Peyton Watson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News