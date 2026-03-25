Peyton Watson DTD For March 25 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury
Peyton Watson (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 244.5.
What It Means
Watson had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in his most recent game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.