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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Leg Injury

Pelle Larsson (Leg) is listed as questionable for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Hornets on Tuesday, April 14. As of Tuesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Larsson put up 24 points, six assists and one steal in his last action, a 140-117 win over the Wizards on April 10. Larsson averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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