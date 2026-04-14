Pelle Larsson Questionable For NBA Play-In Against Hornets Due To Leg Injury

Larsson put up 24 points, six assists and one steal in his last action, a 140-117 win over the Wizards on April 10. Larsson averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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