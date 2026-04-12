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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson Out April 12 Against Hawks Due To Leg Injury

Pelle Larsson (Leg) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Sunday, April 12. As of Sunday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

Larsson totaled 24 points, six assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 140-117 win over the Wizards on April 10. Larsson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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