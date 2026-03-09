FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard Questionable March 10 Against Spurs Due To Neck Injury

Payton Pritchard (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Pritchard tallied 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers on March 8. Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

