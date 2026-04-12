Payton Pritchard DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on April 10, Pritchard put up 21 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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