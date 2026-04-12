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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury

Payton Pritchard (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Pritchard put up 21 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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