Payton Pritchard DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury
Payton Pritchard (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 10, Pritchard put up 21 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.