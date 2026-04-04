Paul George DTD For April 4 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

George put up 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in his most recent game, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3. George is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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