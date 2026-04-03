Pascal Siakam DTD For April 3 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury
Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Hornets are favored by 15 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Siakam put up 25 points, four rebounds and five assists. Siakam leads his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.