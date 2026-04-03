Pascal Siakam DTD For April 3 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Siakam put up 25 points, four rebounds and five assists. Siakam leads his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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