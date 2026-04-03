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Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers • #43 PF

Pascal Siakam DTD For April 3 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Hornets are favored by 15 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Siakam put up 25 points, four rebounds and five assists. Siakam leads his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pascal Siakam

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