P.J. Washington Out March 13 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury

Washington had 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Washington is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

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