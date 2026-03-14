P.J. Washington Out March 13 Against Cavaliers Due To Ankle Injury
P.J. Washington (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
Washington had 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Washington is tops on his squad in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 13.8 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.