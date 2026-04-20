Onyeka Okongwu Questionable For Game 2 Against Knicks Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 18, Okongwu put up 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block in a 113-102 loss to the Knicks. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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