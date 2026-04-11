Onyeka Okongwu Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Finger Injury

Last time out on April 10, Okongwu posted two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. Okongwu is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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