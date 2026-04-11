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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu Questionable April 12 Against Heat Due To Finger Injury

Onyeka Okongwu (Finger) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Okongwu posted two points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers. Okongwu is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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