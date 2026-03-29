Olivier-Maxence Prosper DTD For March 30 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury

Prosper tallied 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent action, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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