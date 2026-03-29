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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper DTD For March 30 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Monday, March 30. As of Sunday evening, the Suns are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Prosper tallied 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent action, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Prosper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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