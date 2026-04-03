Olivier-Maxence Prosper DTD For April 3 Against Raptors Due To Back Injury
Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Raptors are favored by 13 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Prosper totaled 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in his most recent game, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1. Prosper is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.