OG Anunoby DTD For Game 2 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury
OG Anunoby (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Monday, April 20. As of Sunday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 18, Anunoby recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and one steal in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.