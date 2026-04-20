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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby DTD For Game 2 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

OG Anunoby (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Monday, April 20. As of Sunday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 18, Anunoby recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and one steal in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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