OG Anunoby DTD For Game 2 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on April 18, Anunoby recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and one steal in a 113-102 win over the Hawks. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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