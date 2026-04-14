OG Anunoby DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Anunoby totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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