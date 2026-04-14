OG Anunoby DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury
OG Anunoby (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Anunoby totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.