Ochai Agbaji DTD For March 14 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, March 14. As of Friday evening, the 76ers are favored by 9 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 9, Agbaji recorded 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies. Agbaji is averaging 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.