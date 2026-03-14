Ochai Agbaji DTD For March 14 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 9, Agbaji recorded 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies. Agbaji is averaging 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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