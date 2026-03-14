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Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets

Ochai Agbaji

Brooklyn Nets • #30 SG

Ochai Agbaji DTD For March 14 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, March 14. As of Friday evening, the 76ers are favored by 9 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Agbaji recorded 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies. Agbaji is averaging 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ochai Agbaji

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