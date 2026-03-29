Obi Toppin Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

In his last game on March 27, Toppin recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Toppin is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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