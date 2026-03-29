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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

Obi Toppin (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Toppin recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Toppin is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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