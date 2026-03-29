Obi Toppin Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury
Obi Toppin (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Toppin recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Toppin is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.