Obi Toppin Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 21, Toppin posted 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 134-119 loss to the Spurs. Toppin is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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