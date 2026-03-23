Obi Toppin Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury
Obi Toppin (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Toppin posted 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 134-119 loss to the Spurs. Toppin is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.