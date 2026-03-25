Obi Toppin DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 23, Toppin recorded eight points, two rebounds, four assists and one block in a 128-126 win over the Magic. Toppin is averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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