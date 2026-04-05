Obi Toppin DTD For April 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

In his last action, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Toppin had 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. Toppin is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.