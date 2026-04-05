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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin DTD For April 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Foot Injury

Obi Toppin (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Cavaliers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Toppin had 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. Toppin is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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