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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin DTD For April 3 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

Obi Toppin (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the Hornets are favored by 15 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Toppin had six points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Toppin is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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