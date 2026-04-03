Obi Toppin DTD For April 3 Against Hornets Due To Foot Injury

In his last game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Toppin had six points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Toppin is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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