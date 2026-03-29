Norman Powell Questionable March 29 Against Pacers Due To Back Injury

In his most recent game, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27, Powell totaled 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. Powell paces his squad in points per game (22.1), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.