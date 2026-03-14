Norman Powell Questionable March 14 Against Magic Due To Groin Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Powell tallied three points, three rebounds and two assists. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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