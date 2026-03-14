Norman Powell Questionable March 14 Against Magic Due To Groin Injury
Norman Powell (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Saturday, March 14. As of Friday evening, the Heat are favored by 3.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Powell tallied three points, three rebounds and two assists. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.