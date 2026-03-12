FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell Out March 12 Against Bucks Due To Groin Injury

Norman Powell (Groin) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 6.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Powell put up three points, three rebounds and two assists in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Norman Powell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News