Norman Powell Out March 12 Against Bucks Due To Groin Injury
Norman Powell (Groin) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 6.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 26, Powell put up three points, three rebounds and two assists in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Powell is tops on his team in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.