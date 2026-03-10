FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell Out March 10 Against Wizards Due To Groin Injury

Norman Powell (Groin) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 15.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26, Powell totaled three points, three rebounds and two assists. Powell paces his team in points per game (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Norman Powell

